The Big Chip: NZ Couple Unearth What Could Be the Worlds Biggest Potato

A plant-loving couple in New Zealand is making headlines after discovering an almost 8kg potato in their garden

According to the couple, they had no intention of growing the super-spud and made the discovery completely by surprise

If all goes well, the big vegetable could soon be the worlds largest potato

One green-thumbed New Zealand couple could land themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records after uncovering a super big potato in their backyard.

The couple, Colin and Donna Craig-Brown say they had no intention of growing the 7.9kg spud. They made the discovery in August while preparing for the spring planting season.

"It was literally one of nature's pleasant surprises," the couple told CNN.

The pair have definitely taken to their new potato friend with the utmost enthusiasm. Naming him "Doug" as a nod to how the massive spud came into their lives, the Craig-Brown's choose to wheel their prized new member of the family around in a cart, People Magazine reports.

Still waiting for the official word about whether or not Doug has made it into the Guinness Book of Records, for now, the ageing potato spends his days in a freezer.

Disgraceful video shows people stealing plants from a public space in Joburg

In more plant news, Briefly News previously reported that Johannesburg man Rolf Endres shared a hectic video online showing two grown men stealing plants on a centre island in the middle of a highway during the day.

Rolf was infuriated and captioned the post:

"Public vandalism and theft. Anybody know these guys? I will report it to the cops, but let me know. This is no better than stealing our railways."

He went on to tag the South African Police Service, Joburg Metro Police Department, Joburg Parks Zoo and Martin Williams, who is a ward councillor for the area.

In just two days, the video has received over 20k likes and the comments are pouring in from all over South Africa. So far, the post has over 500 likes and 500 retweets.

People are sharing their views on the video - some agree with Rolf, others think there are more important issues to worry about in the country and one person found humour in the situation.

Let's jump into the comments:

@My__tweets_:

"Not condoning this, however there are much more serious crimes our police force should be focusing on right now. Priorities!"

@B4lishag:

"Wow, stealing a railway is the same as stealing a plant."

@TheunisMew:

"Stealing is stealing. Small transgressions and lack of accountability open the door and condone looting at large scale."

@Marshallmarley:

"Sadly because you posted online, you likely forfeited any successful prosecution."

@Mohwadubatota:

"This can result in so many charges."

@MrsMuir7:

"I think most South Africans are of the notion 'if you cannot beat them, join them' … the ANC leadership basically robbed us all blind…so if our leaders are thieves, why should we as citizens behave any different?"

@MurielMakulana:

"Maybe their family member is sick and they want to make muthi? We must forgive them."

@sbuchef:

"So you couldn't do this about railway station being vandalised, you report about flowers? Mere flowers?"

@bvntuart

"Please report that number plate to the cops. Their arrest would be the feel-good story we need right now."

