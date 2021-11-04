A trio of young local women has set tongues wagging on social media for their car wash business

@KasiEconomy shared a post of the female hustlers deep in the throws of running their impressive business

Saffas took to the comments section to add their voices to the growing reactions to the post

A trio of car wash beauties is putting their swagger on in the Pretoria suburb of Atteridgeville with impressed clientele buzzing on social media courtesy of the handy treatment.

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page recently shared a saucy post of the inspiring female hustlers in action.

Three Atteridgeville women are attracting all the attention to their car wash on social media. Image: @KasiEconomy.

The caption read:

"These 3 women from the township of Atteridgeville have opened a car wash. And business is booming!!!"

The ladies, waist-deep in the heart of the summer season, appear to be putting on an enthusiastic display as they get down and dirty working on each car.

Saffas were mesmerised, bedazzled and impressed, making sure to race to the mentions to share their thoughts on the girls' personable approach to the car wash business.

The tweet attracted more than 500 likes at the time of publication, in addition to 100 retweets.

Mzansi peeps scratching their heads

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the amusing reactions to the post.

@Sfiso_Mahlangu2 wrote:

"Funny that they have to dress in a certain way to lure customers."

@Stealth_Zee said:

"No doubt sex sells as they say but for how long? If something happens to their bodies, what then? They must focus on customer service and competitive edge rather. Good luck to them."

@IamMissB added:

"If "don't fight the tide, flow with it" was a business. Love it!! It's better than watching dirty young men scrub your car while you tweet into the void."

