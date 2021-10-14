A young hardworking Nigerian man has got many people talking on social media after washing a Lexus SUV in traffic

The young man was captured on camera and his video made it to social media, with many commending him for being hardworking

One of the people that commended the man said being hardworking is better than depending on another person for survival

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young Nigerian man washing a car in traffic has been commended on social media for being hardworking.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the young man could be seen washing a Lexus SUV which was in motion.

The young man has been commended for being hardworking. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

The young man had two buckets with him, one with soapy water and the other had clean water in it, which he used in rinsing the car.

He was captured on camera by the driver of a vehicle behind the Lexus who may have never seen such a level of hard work before.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reacts

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @electra_nelly said:

"Hustling is better than waiting for someone to give you. God bless our hustle."

@iam_kesie wrote:

"No b glass again na full body now???"

@sammie_pee19 commented:

"Bro God go remember you some day keep it real."

@cousins__beauty said:

"Mobile car wash."

@_cumidee wrote:

"You people will start pumping tyres on the road."

Car wash guy drives client's Benz GLC to buy food, crashes it beyond repair

Briefly News previously reported a young man got into trouble after driving the car he was asked to wash to buy food. The unidentified man bashed the Mercedes-Benz GLC and caused a lot of damage to it; he could be seen in a video prostrating and begging the owner.

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts after the clip was shared on TikTok and Instagram.

A car wash guy has landed in trouble after driving his client's car to buy fast food and damaging the car. In a video that was shared on TikTok by @drive234, the car wash guy could be seen prostrating and begging the owner of the car to forgive him.

Source: Briefly.co.za