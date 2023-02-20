One woman found herself in a tricky situation when a massive snake decided to give her a hug

TikTok user @marktwiannmain shared a video showing a woman with a huge snake wrapping itself around her body

People highlighted that not even professionals are safe from snakes, and that is why they steer clear

When you become a snake handler, you accept that a snake will bite or constrict you at some point in your career. One woman got into a bit of a panic when the giant snake that she was handling started to wrap its mammoth body around her.

Snakes are not an animal you should mess with. Even those with the experience to handle them sometimes find themselves in tricky situations.

TikTok user @marktwiannmain shared a video of a woman handling a massive constrictor snake and getting a big hug from it. You could see she started to panic!

Take a look:

TikTok users' fear of snakes rises to new level

These are the types of videos that will have you having nightmares. People feel this is why snakes should be left alone.

Read some of the funny comments:

@The One True Tejas said:

“You saw the panic for a split second.”

@Dan80 said:

“The game was over as soon as you let it throw a coil around your neck, luckily someone was there.”

@user3816460746278 said:

“Why is she smiling when she's in danger.”

@Jasmine Farr said:

“The way this triggered my anxiety!!!! I was so scared for her!”

Snake biting into man's hand has people freaked out: Video goes TikTok viral with over 4 million views

In related news, Briefly News reported that snake people are a special kind! One man shared a clip of his pet snake biting down on his hand, and he was so chilled about it.

It is no secret that snakes are not everyone's first choice in pets like goldfish or puppies. When you become a snake parent, it is a special bond that not many understand.

TikTok user @jordysreptiles was filming a video to show off two of his slithering babies when one decided to lay into his hand. Keeping calm, cool and collected, our guy kept filming to show people snakes are not bad.

