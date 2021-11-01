Construction 'Situationship' Excites Homeowner to Be, Draws Massive Praise

A local homeowner in the making has headed online to share the progress made on his abode

@KingNema86 tweeted pictures showing the work currently in progress on the large property

Followers took to the excited prospective new homeowner's mentions to congratulate him on the feat

A Saffa who is well on their way to becoming the next new homeowner on the block is documenting the construction of their property and sharing it with followers online.

The excited up and comer, @KingNema86, headed to Twitter to share a few pictures showing the progress being made on the masterpiece.

A proud Mzansi social media user is well on his way to becoming a new homeowner. Image: @KingNema86.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Danko Jehovah. Danko impilo. Situationship right now."

There was an almost immediate rousing reception to the online post, as other Mzansi social media users scrambled to give the homeowner to be a pat on the back.

The snaps show what appears to be a large property with most of its rooms, door and window frames, roofing and pillars near completion.

The tweet attracted 1 000 likes, 90 retweets and a flood of comments as the online community shared heartwarming messages.

Online community full of praise

Briefly News went deep into the comments to bring forth the incredible reactions to the tweet.

@Kagiesure wrote:

"This journey is very nice to watch bro with you I’m witnessing that God blesses the hand that gives."

@Thepz_k said:

"Well done bro! I'm currently on the same journey but roofing is showing me flames."

@SammyMoseri added:

"Good job, I got a quote today to do some extension and the 1st quote came out at R450k...I am still thinking, this is expensive, man. Well done."

