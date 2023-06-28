The family of a 23-year-old aspiring police officer was forced to watch their loved one die from a gunshot wound

Craig van der Ventel was walking home from a street bash when unknown suspects attacked him

Van der Ventel was forced to lie on the street for two hours, waiting for emergency personnel to arrive

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - The family of an aspiring police officer from Cape Town is devastated after the tragic murder of their loved one.

Craig Van der Ventel was tragically gunned down while walking home from a street party in Bellville South, Cape Town. Image: Cape Flats Stories/Facebook & Stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Their grief is further compounded by the fact that it took over two hours for an ambulance to attend to 23-year-old Craig van der Ventel after he was shot on Sunday, 25 June.

Van der Ventel was walking home from a street party in Bellville South at 4 am when he saw a group walking towards him.

Sensing that danger was imminent, Van der Ventel began to run back to the street party when the suspects fired shots at him, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cape Town aspiring cop forced to wait 2 hours to receive medical attention after being shot

The 23-year-old student's aunt, Jennowene Konkers, people rushed to help the victims, but when the police arrived at the scene, the good samaritans were told not to take him to the hospital.

Konkers said:

"At the time, Craig didn't talk, but his eyes were moving. That is how we knew he was still alive."

Konkers said the family waited two long hours for the ambulance to arrive, which the grieving aunt believed reduced Van der Ventel's chances of surviving, Opera News reported.

Konkers mourned:

"We feel disappointed that maybe he would have survived the attack if the ambulance had arrived earlier."

Craig Van der Ventel was about to graduate and become a police officer

According to his family, Van der Ventel was studying social and society for law enforcement and was on the cusp of graduating.

The 23-year-old had pinned his hopes on becoming a police officer and giving back to the community he was passionate about serving.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that the Bellville South SAPS had not yet arrested any of the suspects, but the investigation into the murder was under investigation.

South Africans mourn tragic death of Craig van der Ventel

Below are some comments:

Shireen Prins mourned:

"Sad, deepest sympathy to his family."

Asa Jappie slammed:

"MHDSRIP. What has become of our society."

Stephen Stockdale said:

"Shocking that such a young life was snuffed out like this by thugs."

Glenda Paulsen grieved:

"I have no words... Such a senseless killing. My condolences to his family."

Lindsay Solomons added:

"What is this world coming to? Our young men are getting killed every day. God, please protect our generation."

KZN paramedics under investigation refusing to climb downstairs and abandoning patient with heart problems

Earlier, Briefly News reported that two paramedics have come under fire for refusing to help a female patient with heart problems in Umlazi, Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that the paramedics have been placed on precautionary suspension so an investigation into the incident can proceed unhindered.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 25 June, when the woman's concerned family called emergency services because she was experiencing problems with her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News