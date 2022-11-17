A grieving family was gunned down in KZN while preparing for a funeral of a family member who was also murdered

The gunmen allegedly attacked the seven victims demanding R 50 000 in stokvel funds

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit has taken over investigations of the seven counts of murder

EASTERN CAPE - Seven family members were brutally gunned down by shooters demanding R50 000 stokvel money near Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 16 November.

Seven relatives have been murdered while making funeral arrangements for another family member who was also killed. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The family were preparing for the funeral of one of their loved ones when the gunmen barged in and demanded the money. Six victims were fatally shot inside a rondavel, while another was shot inside the main house.

One of the victims succumbed to their wounds and died along the N2 bot far from the Ultra City in Mthatha, en route to the hospital. According to TimesLIVE, the family and community were shocked by the incident.

One of the surviving relatives, Mlamlii Mqxada, said he didn't know what the criminals wanted from the family. The victims were preparing for the funeral of Mqxada's wife, who was fatally shot last week. The wife was meant to be laid to rest on Saturday, 19 November.

Mqxada said that family members who survived the ordeal told him that the gunmen asked for him specifically. The man wasn't in the house the night because he feared sleeping in the house where his wife was murdered.

The victims include Mqxada'a two sisters, his eldest daughter, two of his nephews and another relative living with Mqxada, News24 reported.

Seven counts of murder have been opened for investigation, which the Provincial Organised Crime Unit has taken over.

