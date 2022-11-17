South African citizens are raising concerns about the number of international criminals hiding out in the country

An Israeli gang leader was the latest criminal to be arrested in Bryanston, Johannesburg, after being on the run for years

The 46-year-old is accused of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in his home country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - South African citizens are noticing that the country is starting to look like a safe haven for some of the most wanted criminals in the world.

A 46-year-old Israeli gang leader was arrested in Bryanston, Johannesburg, after being on the run for years. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

This revelation comes after the South African Police (SAPS) announced that Israel's most wanted gang leader and seven others were arrested in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on 17 November.

According to IOL, the arrest comes after a joint operation between Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF).

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told the publication that the Israeli national was suspected of conspiring to commit murder and attempted murder. The 46-year-old man is also linked to a criminal syndicate in Israel called the 'Abergil Organisation'.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The gang is notorious for dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

The gang leader is accused of placing bombs on a man's car on two separate occasions in 2003 and 2004. The bomb was placed under the man's car in the first incident, and five people were injured. In the second incident, the bomb was placed on the man's car, and three people sustained serious injuries.

According to TimesLIVE, the police seized 12 firearms and $40 000 (R698 408) in cash during the raid. The Israeli national had been on Interpol's red notice since 2015.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the latest arrest:

@Yandi_4 said:

"Of course, every most wanted in here. Guys in the security cluster really need to come up with a plan of action. Crime in this country is out of control. Innocent people are killed daily. Siyacela bandla sisizeni."

@julius_thamana said:

"South Africa is a shelter for international criminals and local ones. Our law enforcement officers can't do something major like this without international assistance. South African authorities are a joke shem. They're a disgrace."

@snehnene said:

"SA is a safe haven for criminals, and the government doesn't seem bothered. All sorts of crimes are committed in SA."

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi arrested at fancy Sandton hotel on charges of kidnapping

Briefly News previously reported that Interpol South Africa and the South African Police Service's (SAPS) National Intervention Unit had arrested a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national who was hiding out in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been on the run from Zimbabwean authorities, and he is facing charges related to kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court.

According to SAPS, the charges are related to an incident that occurred in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, and Sadiq was suspected of kidnapping his next of kin and fleeing with him to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News