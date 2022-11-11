The South African Police Service and Interpol have arrested a Zimbabwean national in Sandton

Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi is accused of kidnapping his son and fleeing to South Africa in 2020

Sadiq was found in an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg and is remanded in custody until his bail hearing

JOHANNESBURG - Interpol South Africa and the South African Police Service's (SAPS) National Intervention Unit have arrested a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national who was hiding out in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was arrested in Sandton, Johannesburg, after fleeing his home country for kidnapping charges. Images: @EversonMushava

Source: Twitter

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been on the run from Zimbabwean authorities, and he is facing charges related to kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court.

According to SAPS, the charges are related to an incident that occurred in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, and Sadiq was suspected of kidnapping his next of kin and fleeing with him to South Africa.

Following the incident, a red notice by Interpol Harare was issued, and a warrant for his arrest. Sadiqi was arrested on Thursday morning, 10 November, at an upmarket hotel in Sandton.

He made his first appearance at the Randburg Magistrate Court that morning and will return to court on 17 November for an official bail hearing.

According to IOL, the Zimbabwe Independent, a business newspaper, stated that Sadiqi was involved in a bitter custody battle with ex-girlfriend Chantelle Tatenda Muteswa for years.

The newspaper added that Sadiqi is also being accused of child trafficking, forgery and violation of the Immigration Act, as he left the country with the child illegally.

Here's what netizens had to say about the arrest of the Zimbabwean businessman:

@Anees49387805 said:

"SA, the safest haven for all the criminals in the world."

@Mirabwi1 said:

"Frank was not “hiding” in RSA…he even attended court cases in RSA during the time you claim he was “hiding” and exposed his whereabouts on social media numerous times. Also very difficult to “hide” when you drive a Bugatti."

@cat_alz said:

"Frank was on the Interpol red list in 2010 and he got off, he will get off again as he has diplomatic immunity as he may still hold his diplomatic passport from Equatorial Guinea thanks to his buddy Teddy."

