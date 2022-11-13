Three men were arrested in Elandspark for assaulting Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers

The officers were going to work when they were suddenly attacked and injured during a road rage incident

South Africans were puzzled why the officers didn't defend themselves with their weapons during the attack

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Three men were arrested for assaulting metro police officers in Johannesburg. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, three men were nabbed for assaulting Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers.

The men attacked, punched and badly injured the officers, and they were taken to the Milpark Hospital for medical treatment.

The culprits were charged with assault and are held at Moffat View South African Police Service (SAPS), reported TimesLIVE.

Xolani Fihla, the JMPD spokesperson, said the incident started at the Van Wyk Louw Road and Heidelberg Road intersection when the officers were headed to work in a private car and stopped at the red traffic lights.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The male driver and two male passengers from the bakkie started insulting them in a derogatory manner, yelling racial slurs. The officers ignored them, and when the traffic light turned green both vehicles moved. As the vehicles were moving, the passengers from the bakkie threw empty alcohol bottles at the officers’ vehicle. The officers stopped and moved towards the bakkie to find out what their problem was."

The passengers and drivers attacked the officers when they approached their car, and one officer took a punch to the face. They were rescued by nearby patrolling security from South End Security Services, who witnessed the physical fight.

"They managed to restrain and arrest two males, as one male managed to flee with the Amarok bakkie. The officers called for backup, and the third male suspect was traced and arrested at his residence."

South Africans weighed in on the story:

@TravissRSA said:

"JMPD, please learn fast. Not long ago, Rambo disarmed a SAPS official in Muldersdrift. He got shot in the head instantly. Next time when you get attacked, shoot it's justifiable."

@erens_jr wrote:

"Private securities have been putting themselves on the line for communities. Now they even protect the police. Big ups."

@jasminejabari_ stated:

"Lock them away and throw away the keys."

@OurtenNgomane added:

"The officer should have applied maximum force to contain the situation. What is the gun for if it cannot be used."

@TekaFamba4 asked:

"Why does an officer carry a gun?"

JMPD calls on motorist who allegedly paid R 1 800 Bribe to officer to come forward and lay a formal complaint

In related stories, Briefly News reported that an officer in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was investigated after he was caught on camera accepting R1 800 bribe.

The video was posted by crime-activist Yusuf Abramjee on Monday, 7 November and quickly went viral on Twitter. In the video, the motorist says he is on his way to pay the requested bribe to the police officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News