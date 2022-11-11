Members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) have recovered four stolen cars at the Limpopo river

The soldiers were involved in a shootout with the assailants, who managed to get away

Some South Africans have congratulated SANDF members for their excellent work in recovering the vehicles

LIMPOPO - Soldiers in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) were shot at while intercepting a group of assailants trying to smuggle stolen cars across the Limpopo River.

SANDF soldiers were shot at while trying to recover four stolen cars. Images: Phill Magakoe & Captain Connie Molwantoa/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

SANDF confirmed that the smuggled cars were high-performance vehicles. Captain Moses Semono explained that the soldiers were part of the 1 SA Tank Regiment and deployed under joint tactical headquarters in Limpopo.

According to TimesLIVE, the SANDF members seized four Toyota Fortuner SUVs. Semono stated that soldiers were working along the western side of Mabiligwe 2 when they spotted the four cars driving towards the Limpopo River.

The soldiers tried to sneak up on the vehicles, assuming they were being smuggled but were unfortunately spotted by the assailants. The suspects started shooting at the soldiers, and they also returned fire.

Semono added that the assistants ran off into the bushes and were not apprehended.

In September 2022, members of the SANDF confiscated R10 million worth of hijacked and stolen vehicles and illicit cigarettes smuggled across the Limpopo River, according to IOL.

Here's what South Africans had to say:

@_Siphe_Sihle_ said:

"If our borders weren't as porous as they are, we wouldn't be having this much challenge of our neighbours undermining our sovereignty."

@PhilShito said:

"We are really in war with our neighbors '"

@LwaziLanga said:

"These thugs have opened their own depot in the bushes, we said Trump was crazy when he built the border wall, looks like we also need one to protect our assets."

@Vincent_Mayeki said:

"Thank you, @SANDF_ZA Dear South Africans, arm yourselves to protect your families and assets."

@mzingisit1 said:

"Good, there is quite some action from our soldiers, they are applying for a raise in salaries perfectly now."

