A gang of 20 men attempted to simultaneously rob several businesses in Tulisa Park, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, 10 November

The flash robbery was foiled, two suspects were fatally shot by polices, and 11 other were arrested in the process

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said that eight pistols and two AK47 rifles were recovered after the botched robbery

EKURHULENI - Two alleged robbers were fatally shot, and 11 others were arrested after the gang's attempt at a coordinated robbery was foiled by police on Thursday, 10 November.

Two suspects have been killed after police stopped a coordinated robbery attempt on several businesses in Tulisa Park Ekurhuleni. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

According to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, 20 men stormed several businesses and simultaneously intended to rob the companies Tulisa Park, Ekurhuleni.

Mawela said:

“Unfortunately, today they met their match."

The commissioner detailed how the businesses activated their security companies, which in turn called their partners in the police, who responded swiftly.

Mawala added that the collaboration between the police officers and security companies formed part of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) festive season operations, which will see authorities working more closely with the private sector partners, TimesLIVE reported.

Mawala said the police were happy with the outcome of the botched robbery because they managed to apprehend most of the suspects, some of whom tried to hijack nearby vehicles in their bids to escape. The police also recovered 10 firearms, including eight pistols and two AK47 rifles.

According to The Citizen, the attempted mass robbery in Ekhuruleni coincided with similar business robberies across Gauteng. However, the commissioner could not confirm if the gang was responsible for the other robberies.

Mawala said that other groups might be operating in the province, but police would continue to work on the ground as the effective season would be busy.

South Africans react to the foiled flash robbery

Mzansi is proud of Gauteng police for averting another robbery and bringing the criminals to justice.

Here are some reactions:

@hlubizer commented:

"It shows the brazenness and boldness of these scumbags."

@MulaudziTsikoo claimed:

We have a weak Police, why arrest instead of killing all of them

Thabo Bucs congratulated:

"Best news of the week. Bravo, officers in blue."

Tshiamo Morake added:

"It ended in tears."

Mxolisi Mugwena stated:

"I'm not shocked"

