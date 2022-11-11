A man was cornered by gunmen at the a shopping mall in KwaZulu Natal, and they shot him several times

The fatal shooting took place in a parking lot and shoppers looked for cover in their panicked state

The KZN police said the incident which took place on Wednesday will be investigated, and a case of murder has been opened

A man was gunned down at Seadoone Mall in KwaZulu Natal. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @VehicleTracker/Twitter

DURBAN - A 57-year-old man was shot by gunmen at the Seadoone Mall in KwaZulu Natal on Wednesday.

Passerby shoppers ran for their lives as the gunmen opened fire on the man at the south coast shopping mall parking lot.

The incident was captured on CCTV at the video spreading on social media platforms. A vehicle pulled up next to the deceased while he was pushing his trolley, and two men jumped out of the vehicle.

They pulled out their guns and started shooting him till he fell to the ground. The incident only lasted a few seconds, and the shooters quickly fled as the man was bleeding out.

According to TimesLIVE the deceased was allegedly in the taxi industry and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the police opened a case of murder.

“It is alleged on November 9 at 5.30pm a 57-year-old man was shot and killed while in a parking lot at Seadoone Mall."

South Africans on social media commented on the shooting and below are some of their posts:

Mpho Raphunga said:

"It was a hit. You can see they didn't want him to live."

Greg Kambaran wrote:

"Yes, the pie is not that big, they killing each other over the crumbs now."

Saidie Jaftha posted:

"Really? KZN will never be a vacation destination for me! It seems like the WILD WEST Province of our country!"

Sydney Lebea commented:

"They did the same to a young man in Kwathema. Shooting him with 7 bullets, and he died on the spot. Its clear criminals don't fear the law. Something must be done, or we will all suffer under the barrel of a gun."

Nomsa Makakarabo said:

"Our country is a playground for crime."

