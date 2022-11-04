A Reaction Unit South Africa officer was shot and killed in Riverhorse Valley, KwaZulu-Natal

The security officer was on duty at a business park when he was attacked by unknown assailants

His body was discovered by fellow colleagues inside a manhole not far from his patrol car

DURBAN - Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) is offering a reward for any information regarding the brutal murder of one of their officers.

A security officer was shot and killed while on duty in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Supplied

The 33-year-old Reaction Officer was attacked and killed in the early hours of Friday morning, 4 November, in Riverhorse Valley, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement seen by Briefly News, the security officer was on patrol at a business complex when unknown assailants ambushed him. The suspects then dumped his body in a manhole and replaced the concrete cover.

The crime scene was discovered by Reaction Unit officers who were patrolling the business park. They found a pool of blood, a spent 9mm cartridge near the manhole while they were searching for their colleague.

"The body of the RUSA Member was located after the concrete cover was removed. His golf cart was recovered approximately 100 meters away. The seat was covered in blood," said RUSA spokesperson Prem Barlam.

A Blue Security officer was shot and killed on duty last month in a similar incident. According to IOL, Premchund Mohanlall was on the Phoenix Highway when he was killed and robbed of his firearm.

KZN police shoot and kill security guard who killed 6 people, attempted to kill ex-girlfriend

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed a 26-year-old security guard from Mooi River who went on a killing spree over the weekend.

According to Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the security guard's first victim was his colleague, whom he had been driving in a company car.

He shot and killed him. He proceeded to dispose of the body in a veld by burning it and drove off the company vehicle, according to a report by News24.

The security guard's second victim was another security guard from a farm in Mooi River. After killing the security guard, he drove off to Bruntville, still using the company vehicle, according to Brigadier Jay Naicker, SAPS provincial spokesperson.

