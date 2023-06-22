The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department will start requiring officers to wear body cameras

JMPD hopes the introduction of the technology will help combat corruption, extortion and kidnappings in the department

South Africans find the introduction of body cameras laughable and believe JMPD officers will find a way to get their "cool drink" money

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are convinced it will take more than body cameras to hold police officers accountable.

South Africans doubt body cams for JMPD will stop "cool drink" bribery

This comes after the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) announced on Tuesday, 20 June, that officers would soon start wearing body cams.

JMPD officers to wear body cameras to prevent corruption

According to IOL, JMPD Acting Chief Angie Mokasi stated that they have been getting a lot of complaints from the public about corruption, bribery, extortion and kidnapping from JMPD officers.

Mokasi says the body cameras will help to deal with these kinds of complaints and prevent the "cool drink" phenomenon.

“The City is currently taking a process of purchasing body cameras that will assist in eradicating issues that revolve around corruption. They will also actually help to protect the officers and members of the public," said Mokasi.

According to eNCA, at least six JMPD officers have been dismissed for corruption since last July.

South Africans laugh at the idea of police officers asking for "cool drink" money because of body cams

@Emma_Tsebe said:

"Home Affairs, where we do our I.D passports, is always offline, the cool drink will go straight to the cam monitor "

@wordlife1022 said:

"Cool drinks, you say? These ones tell you straight they want streetwise 2 with pap."

@cutting_torch said:

"They will use sign language. And other tactics to siphon cash into their pockets."

@PortiaPMCT said:

"They will bypass this law and share bribes with those who monitor them Now motorists will have to pay more because of this system "

@werjvv said:

"Like most tech items in government, it will be “offline” 99% of the time."

@RGMcrusader said:

"Cameras will be vandalised & or run out of batteries 90% of the day or shift."

