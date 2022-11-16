A former Mpumalanga traffic cop tried to convince the CCMA that he took a R200 bribe to buy cooldrink because it was a very hot day

While the excuse didn't work on the commission, it had Mzansi rolling with laughter and marvelling at the ex-cop's expensive taste

The man's bid to have his dismissal ruled as unfair failed, and he will remain unemployed over an alleged R200 cooldrink

MPUMALANGA - An ex-traffic cop tried to challenge his dismissal by claiming he took a R200 bribe to buy cooldrink because it had been a hot day. Corruption aside, Mzansi marvelling at the cop's expensive taste in cooldrink, and the cop has become the bud of many jokes online.

A former traffic cop tried to get his dismissal overturned by telling CCMA he took a R200 bride to buy a cool drink because it was hot. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

One netizen, @Nkullu07, wondered where the cop bought such expensive beverages, commenting:

"A drink that cost R200, was it a Woolworth drink?"

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration CCMA did not buy Mfanafuthi Gift Hleza's version of events and ruled that his dismissal was fair.

According to TimesLIVE, Hleza was arrested after being caught by undercover anti-corruption officers from the Hawks in a sting operation in February 2021.

The former traffic officer was charged with corruption and released on R1500 bail by the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the ex-traffic cop's reason for taking the bribe

In true South African fashion, netizens took to social media to joke about the former traffic cop's reason for taking the bride.

Here are some comments:

@MrTLeggedy joked:

"I feel like that’s a most fantastic reason to accept a bribe… You should actually sue the SA Weather Services."

@KB_Madibz8 laughed:

"He wanted a R200 cooldrink"

@wazinme007 marvelled:

"Yoh, R200 for a cooldrink"

@VelaphiM3 claimed:

"I'd rather pay the fine honestly than part with my hard-earned money. Even I don't drink a cold drink that costs that much."

@LehapaPoka commented:

"At least he tried"

@LiberalsAreNaiv added:

"It's the "liver of going to CCMA" for me."

@Senzo_ndawonde_ suggested

"He must blame the sun"

@gareth22583 stated:

"Lol must be one expensive cooldrink"

@ronsta101 asked:

"Cold drink or Champagne?"

Source: Briefly News