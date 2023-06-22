Gauteng's Premier Panyaza Lesufi is promising to relax age restrictions on job opportunities following a debate on social media among people over 35

The premier also made a vow that every application from the Nasi iSpani initiative will be reviewed, refuting claims of destroyed CVs

The youth has been assured that more jobs are in the pipeline and they should continue applying

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promises to end job discrimination and provide people over 35 years old with fair opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday, 21 June, that more job opportunities will be made available for people over 35 years old.

Any person under 35 is classified as "youth" in South Africa

Thousands of youth queued up from early as 4am on Friday, 16 June to apply for jobs in various locations in the province.

The Gauteng government launched the Nasi iSpani campaign, where 8 000 jobs in provincial entities were opened to be filled. Another 6 000 vacancies will be opened in July.

DailyMaverick says the jobs, which included managerial, admin and general work positions, were opened to everyone meeting the requirements but were advertised for the youth.

People took the age restriction challenge to social media, opening it up for a debate:

@mbelebhekumuzi made a stand:

"I think everyone above 35 years should not vote ANC!"

@Madlove_SA had some questions:

"This is unconstitutional. It’s 2023, for goodness' sake, why are you only using our tax money for Gauteng youth? How many foreigners are you also going to employ?"

@obonwer said:

"Sad to have 40-year-old engineers, economists, lawyers, health workers etc, perishing and dependent on nurses, teachers' pensions... totally heartbreaking."

@matshomo sang a different tune:

"Thank you so much our Premier for the opportunities that you have provided. I am proud to say that I now have the job because of your efforts. Keep up the good hard work. I thank you and may the great Lord continue to bless you."

Videos show CVs being discarded

Premier Lesufi made a firm declaration in a News24 report that every application received from the campaign's 22 walk-in centres will be processed, rubbishing rumours of submitted CVs being destroyed:

“We wish to assure all applicants who submitted their applications physically that their information was captured on the register they completed.

“If their CVs cannot be found, we will contact them and ask them to resubmit before the closing date, which is 14 July.”

