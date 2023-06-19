South Africans are convinced sky-high unemployment is to blame for a Free State man's terrifying ordeal

Xolani Sidwel Fongo was lured to Thailand through a Job scam and ended up getting stranded in Cambodia

Statistics South Africa revealed that unemployment in SA reached 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are on edge after a Free State man's terrifying ordeal went viral and have blamed the entire situation on unemployment.

South Africans believe that SA's high unemployment made Xolani Fongo vulnerable to a Job scam that led to him getting stuck in Cambodia. Image: Xolani Fongo/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

Xolani Sidwel Fongo left South Africa with high hopes of gainful employment after a Chinese recruiter offered him a job.

It wasn't long until Fongo realised he had been lured into a scam as the job his new recruiter wanted him to do wasn't the one he was promised.

Free State man told to scam wealthy US businessmen

According to IOL, Fongo was told he had to scam wealthy US businesses, and after he initially refused, the scammers told him that Fongo that he had to pay back every cent spent to get him to Thailand.

After working for the scammers for a while, Fongo eventually fled to Cambodia, where he has been stranded ever since.

While Fongo's family is desperately trying to get the man home out of fear for his life, South Africans are convinced the country's high unemployment rate is why Fongo took the risk and was lured into the scam.

StatsSA released South Africa's unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2023, revealing that it was recorded at 32.9%, among the highest unemployment rates in the world.

South Africans blame Xolani Fongo's ordeal on high unemployment rates in SA

Below are some comments:

@ThembaK85 said:

"People are unemployed hence such risks."

@DrMshayisa commented:

"Every day, we are reminded that the ANC has failed our people."

@NIOAgrigator added:

"Yep, due to low unemployment, they get desperate... should blame the ANC government. The best you can do is offer some verification services with your embassies all around the world."

@Nono00197391099 remarked:

"I don't blame him for trying, unemployment is crazy in SA. I just wish a company can offer him a job there and he is granted a work permit."

@Modise_Phumo stated:

"Bathong le yena. Cambodia, of all places? I know it's hard and desperation drove him to do this."

What are the reasons for unemployment in South Africa?

Previously Briefly News reported that South Africa is notorious for its extremely high unemployment rate, especially since reaching a staggering 35.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021, considered an all-time high.

Many variables that do not currently relate to COVID-19-related issues are also significantly impactful to the unemployment rate, which we will detail shortly.

For those curious, the unemployment rate has somewhat redeemed itself as of late, at 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022. However, some estimates have stated that the value may rise again in 2023, with a value of over 35%. This rise means a lack of job opportunities will impact more families.

