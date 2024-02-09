Author Katleho 'Jackie' Phamotse appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The controversial author's case of defamation was postponed to March as she will know her fate

Jackie Phamotse and her legal team have advocated for house arrest and community service after she was found guilty of defamation in 2023

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse's case was postponed to March 2024. Image: @jackie_phamotse

The controversial author Jackie Phamotse is close to knowing what her fate will be following her case of defamation, which was opened by power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo back in 2018.

Jackie Phamotse's case postponed to March 2024

Jackie Phamotse has been making headlines after her defamation case became the talk of town. The star who launched the last book Ego which is part of her Bare: The Blessers Game collection, has been facing charges of defamation.

The author recently appeared at the Randburg's Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, as she was found guilty in September last year. According to, ZiMoja, Katleho 'Jackie' Phamotse's case was postponed to March 2024, when she will know her fate.

Phamotse's case was supposed to be finalised on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, however, it was postponed for the probation officer's report. Speaking to the publication, the Kumalos shared that the probation officer and social worker are summoned to testify as Jackie's legal team argues for house arrest and community service, a proposal contested by them.

Although Jackie's legal team initially requested a court proceeding on February 27, the revised dates for closing arguments are now scheduled for February 21 and March 1, 2024.

They said:

"We would rather wait for 21st February, as we have expressed our views previously. We want her behind bars, arrested for the damage she caused to our family and business. This has been a tough and traumatic time for us."

What you need to know about Jackie Phamotse's defamation case

Jackie Phamotse faces two charges of crimen injuria over a tweet she posted in 2018 about Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

The controversial author and Kumalo's heated case continued in June 2023 as Jackie was back in court.

In September 2023, Jackie was found guilty of defamation and faced four charges.

In turn, after Phamotse was found guilty, controversial blogger Musa Khawula defended the author in a video, sharing that she was not lying and always told the truth.

The bestselling author finally spoke out after she lost her battle in court against Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

The Kumalos gag Jackie Phamotse

Briefly News previously reported that the couple was first granted an order in 2018. After they won the battle against the Bare author, they decided to renew it again.

Jackie's sentencing was set for 24 October 2023 but was later postponed to 14 November 2023. As it stands, there is no new date scheduled. In the interim, the couple wants Jackie to keep their names out of her mouth as they await her sentencing date to be set by the court.

