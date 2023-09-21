Musa Khawula has weighed in on the Jackie Phamotse verdict after the courts decided that her cheating allegations defamed the Kumalos

Taking to his opinion on Instagram Live, the gossip blogger spills the most nerve-wracking tea by far, recounting his experience with the alleged claims by the author

The four-minute-long video had social media users cringing, warning him about the big legal trouble that awaits him

Musa Khawula says he supports Jackie Phamotse and that she was not lying about her allegations with the Kumalos. Images: @basetsanakumalo, @musathepope, @jackie_phamotse

Musa Khawula has pledged support for controversial I Tweet what I Like: So...sue Me! author Jackie Phamotse after being found guilty of defaming media mogul Romeo Kumalo and his wife, 1994 Miss SA Basetsana.

Musa Khawula supports Jackie Phamotse in video

Taking his events of the story to Instagram Live, the gossip blogger said Phamotsedid did not lie about her claims as it was public information when it happened, dating back to around 2012.

Musa further continues to mock the couple in a video that was uploaded by media outlet @MDNnewss on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, which was captioned:

"Jackie Phamotse is not lying says Musa Khawula."

Check out the explosive confession in the video below:

Tweeps react to Musa Khawula's video on Jackie Phamotse's defamation verdict

Social media users from the live and on Twitter warned Musa to watch his mouth in the cringe four-minute long video:

@Mokgadi_PM said:

"One Thing About Indoda Guys, ALLEGEDLY!"

@Aria4991 felt anxious:

"Mara this guy o tsepile eng? The liver!"

@NyeleleMiss commented:

"Musa never gets out of trouble"

@lungidosh predicted:

"That's the end ngo Musa."

@zayyne_zee had a wish:

"I hope @basetsanakumalo shuts him up!! Vile human."

@salim_sgo said:

"Not Musa Khawula asking “did Jackie Phamotse lie though?”

