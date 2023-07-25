Reality star Gugu Khathi has sent her lawyers to Musa Khawula after he alleged that she is having extramarital affairs

The controversial blogger accused Gugu of cheating on her husband, DJ Tira, with musician Tebogo Lerole

The rumour was apparently started by Sli Khumalo, who is now facing Gugu's lawyers as she fights to have Sli named as Musa's lawyer

The plot thickens in Gugu Khathi's fight to clear her name from extramarital rumours.

DJ Tira laughed off the cheating allegations and said he trusts his wife Gugu Khathi. Image: @gugu.khathi, @musathepope

Gugu Khathi reportedly sent a letter of demand trying to get Musa Khawula to reveal his source(s)

According to ZiMoja, through her lawyers at Movi Attorneys, Gugu gave Musa Khawula five days to reveal his source(s).

This was after the controversial entertainment blogger accused Gugu of cheating on her husband, DJ Tira, with Tebogo Lerole.

In a tweet, Musa Khawula alleged:

"Gugu Khathi is cheating on her husband DJ Tira with broke Tebogo from Khwela Tebza. They were recently in Eastern Cape for the SUV challenge, and they were all over each other every two seconds."

Gugu Khathi has now tried to get Musa to reveal his source in the letters sent on July 16, but his time has passed, and he still did not reveal who gave him that information.

Slindile Khumalo sends letters to Tebogo Lerole asking why did he fire her from the Speak Now NGO

Slindile Khumalo, a now-former employee of Tebogo Lerole, allegedly started the rumour.

In a report from Sunday World, Khumalo accused Tebogo of unfair dismissal. She also further accused him of having extramarital affairs with Khathi.

Through her lawyers, Khumalo alleged that Gugu and Tebogo used her apartment on certain occasions. She further claimed that this started three years ago and added that she could have exposed them then, but she had no interest in doing so.

Gugu also sent her lawyers to Khumalo.

DJ Tira reacts to the affair rumours, claims he trusts his wife Gugu

The award-winning DJ rubbished these rumours and said he trusts Gugu. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tira responded:

"I trust my woman, I don't pay attention to nonsense."

He also added that he enjoys his privacy and would not pay attention to such.

Gugu Khathi broke her silence following the rumours, asks to fight Sli in a boxing match

Briefly News previously reported that Gugu Khathi denied having an affair with Tebogo and said Sli was problematic throughout their trip for the SUV Challenge.

She even suggested they sort out their issues in the boxing ring in one of Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenges.

