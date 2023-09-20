Media mogul Bonang Matheba has reminded Mzansi about taking a blogger to court and how he still pays for his debt

She was weighing in on the court ruling against author Jackie Phamotse for defaming the former Miss South Africa, Basetsana Kumalo and her family

Taking the opportunity to remind netizens of the dangers of being wreckless online to defame and humiliate others on social media

Bonang Matheba has announced that the blogger who defamed her, Rea Gopane, still pays his monthly instalments. Images: @bonang_m, @lifeinreverie

Bonang Matheba has revealed how she enjoys monthly payments from a blogger, Rea Gopane after she dragged him to court for refusing to withdraw defamatory content about her despite multiple written requests.

Bonang Matheba celebrates Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo's court victory

She reminded her followers about the dangers of cyberbullying after controversial book author Jackie Phamotse made wild accusations about the 1994 Miss Univer first runner-up Basetsana and her TV personality husband Romeo Kumalo.

Taking to the X app (Twitter), Bonang jovially said:

"Wonderful! Fvck around and find out! Rea Gopane and friends. BURN!"

Check out the full thread in the below:

Social media shocked that Rea Gopane still pays Bonang monthly instalments

Her follower interacted with the Miss SA hostess about the R300K debt incurred by Gopane for damages plus the legal costs of action:

@etm811 gave a lesson:

"People should know that it does not end in court. You will pay bond plus instalment if you don’t watch your mouth."

@etm811 asked:

"O how far bafanas ka skoloto?"

@Bonang responded:

"Every month. For the rest of his life. Until the debt is settled. Life is wonderful."

@KennethMonthe was reminded:

"Not long ago Unathi was asking for screenshots of a thread @SizweDhlomo curated about her gotla dubega. Sizwe mfana, ó itshwarelle on top of the high horse mosadi aska go menola rraetsho."

@mkhulzz said:

"You play silly games, you win silly prizes."

Bonang Matheba to launch new talent agency

In another story on Briefly News, the international businesswoman told Thando Thabethe that a talent management agency was in the pipeline.

This follows after her messy split from her former management, Celebrity Services Africa, where they dragged each other to court for the rights of her alcoholic beverage, House of BNG.

