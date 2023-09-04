International socialite Bonang Matheba has revealed that she will be launching a talent agency

She announced her plans when she was a guest on Thando Thabethe's show HerStory Unplugged on 947

The news came in after her messy split from her former management agency, Celebrity Services Africa

Bonang Matheba told Thando Thabethe on 'HerStory Unplugged' that she will be launching a talent agency.

Television personality Bonang Matheba will soon be representing famous and upcoming talented South Africans, she revealed.

Bonang Matheba tells Thando Thabethe about her talent agency

The broadcasting icon shared her plans with Thando on her show, HerStory Unplugged on 947 that she saw a window of opportunity within the industry and said:

“It’s like a power production agency, part talent hub because South Africans are great and we are fantastic, but we have not mastered talent management, and there’s no governance in our entertainment industry.

“We have so many superstars, but why aren’t they where they need to be? We don’t know how to cultivate them, provide for them, and move them to where they need to be.”

Bonang Matheba splits from Celebrity Services Africa

It was more than a year ago when Queen B and the CSA dragged each other to court after they decided to part ways.

The two trended on social media when they couldn't reach an agreement. These were some of the comments that were received on social media:

@MogomotsiLebot2 did a comparison:

"Bonang, House of BNG and CSA Global story remind me of AKA and Reebok story. And AKA and the Braai Show story. Our celebrities seem not to be business savvy. They often are just fronts and end up as losers. Business acumen is lacking."

@HermaineM noticed:

"CSA is being Nasty to Bonang."

@ntsikimazwai had a different opinion:

"Essentially. The Bonang brand was built by CSA connections, capital and money."

@mpumelelopn needed options:

"Do we stop buying House of BNG? How can we support Bonang, if any of this is true, I’d hate to be on CSA’s side."

@aliensuperstud concluded:

"In essence, Bonang did good business, CSA not so much."

@Skool_Of_Rap advised:

"Bonang terminated the CSA Global x House of BNG contract. So yall need to be supportive, instead of attacking and making mockery of her."

Aline launches new talent agency

In other management stories on Briefly News, the new kid on the block, Aline, opened its doors with a triple-threat star agency.

The agency told Briefly News that it was unveiling Grammy Award winners Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini. Multi-award-winning rapper Boity Thulo made the third act.

