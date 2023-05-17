Media personality Bonang Matheba has roasted the people who claimed she doesn't own her booze brand House of BNG

The B'Dazzled star's heated post came after she successfully defended her ownership rights against her old management, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA)

Matheba's fans backed her decision to call out everyone who claimed she was only the face of House of BNG

Bonang Matheba is in a joyful mood after winning the ownership fight against her previous management, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA), and she made sure those who ridiculed her felt the heat.

Moghel took to Twitter to roast people who questioned her ownership of the alcohol brand House of BNG. In true Bonang style, she posted a cryptic post, but deciphering it wasn't difficult for those who have been her fans for a while.

" …nyist nyost your wine. Shut up! (Translation: It's not your wine)"

Bonang Matheba's fans are on her side after dissing her trolls

Of course, the BForce was present, and they were left in fits of laughter while supporting their fave's choice to drag everyone who thought little of her.

@JjSesing said:

"Finish them."

@_AVee08 shared:

"They never learn!"

@armany_petty posted:

"The audacity moghel! I'm glad you humble them."

@Leeray_B replied:

"Drag them."

@samkekhoza05 commented:

"Lol, savage queen."

@MphoMasokeZA wrote:

"This definitely calls for a celebration "

@Zinzy__ added:

"I don't know the context, but I'm on your side."

Is Ntsiki Mazwai the person Bonang Matheba dragged after winning House of BNG ownership against CSA?

The Bonang versus CSA feud was a huge subject in Mzansi because many people felt deceived by the B'Dazzled star when they discovered she "wasn't the owner". As a result, several people chimed in, including the controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

According to The South African, Ntsiki referred to Bonang as a "marketing gimmick" who served as the face of House of BNG rather than the owner.

These accusations seem to be a trend in Mzansi as Bonang is not the first South African celebrity to be slammed for such. Twitter users once put Cassper Nyovest on a blast, claiming he doesn't own Billiato. IOL also reported Lerato Kganyago was criticised when accused of not owning the hotel her husband gifted her on Valentine's Day.

