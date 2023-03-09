Media personality Bonang Matheba celebrated House of BNG by selling 500 000 cans in January 2023

The alcoholic beverage was launched in 2019, yet it's already the go-to drink for many Mzansi people

Reacting to Bonang's post, Mzansi praised Queen B and vowed to continue supporting House of BNG

Bonang Matheba is making big moves as the owner of the alcoholic beverage House of BNG. The TV host and businesswoman announced that 500 000 cans were sold in January 2023.

According to News24, Bonang launched House of BNG in 2019 and shook her fans, but they still supported her business venture. Almost four years later, Queen B's fans, affectionately known as the B-force, still prioritise House of BNG whenever they are in the mood to consume alcohol.

Bonang Matheba announces House of BNG sold 500 000 cans in January 2023

The famous businesswoman's idea to release a canned version of House of BNG was a success. ZAlebs reports that the alcoholic beverage was first packaged in champagne bottles exuding class and luxury.

In a tweet, Bonang celebrated selling 500 000 cans saying:

"We sold 500 000 cans in January alone. Ya’ll love some @houseofbng huh?!! Insane. I’m so happy. Thank you. Thank you."

Mzansi proud after House of BNG sold 500 00 cans despite its ownership drama

People rushed to the comments section after seeing Bonang's tweet to congratulate her. Although there have been controversies surrounding Queen B's House of BNG, the B-force is still supportive.

House of BNG was involved in an ownership dispute with CSA Global in 2022 after Matheba terminated her management contract. However, the drama failed to paint Bonang and her beverage company negatively because peeps vowed to continue buying the alcohol brand.

@blozze said:

"My number one beverage. I'm a BNG hun through and through ❤️"

@Khutso_N shared:

"We are moving darling."

@ThaboBee posted:

"Because it’s simply the best, Bestie! ❤️"

@african_lucas replied:

"We have to celebrate this as well ❤️ This is music to my ears. Let’s push."

@prettytash01 commented:

"Always on my to-do list when I land in SA, and I bring some back home to Zambia. I love @houseofbng."

@alpha_Nalestar also said:

"I don't even drink, but in December, I stock up for my family. That's how much I love you ❤️"

@JunieMokwele added:

"So proud of you. Can't wait for the non-alcoholic beverage."

