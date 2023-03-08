The Real Housewives of Durban production and Nonku Williams are under fire because of her boyfriend

The viewers of the reality show slammed the producers for continuing to film new scenes featuring Dumisani 'RD' Ndlazi, who is reportedly a convicted sex offender

Some people called out Nonku for risking the safety of her kids after a tweep posted a 2016 police statement confirming RD's conviction

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) producers are under fire because of Nonku Williams' new boyfriend. They are unhappy with Dumisani 'RD' Ndlazi's storyline because he is reportedly a convicted sex offender.

'Real Housewives of Durban' is under fire because of Nonku Williams' new boyfriend. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Dumisani 'RD' Ndlazi was convicted of forcing himself on a 20-year-old woman in 2016. He was 35 at the time. Many people were not pleased and called out the producers for continuing to film new episodes with him.

Nonku Williams was slammed for introducing a "gangster" to her children

ZAlebs reports that Dumisani made his debut on the new season of RHOD. The show's viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts when more of Ndlazi's skeletons came to light.

A tweep took to the microblogging app and posted a police statement confirming RD's conviction. Many peeps slammed Nonku Williams for allegedly introducing a gangster to her kids.

Mzansi calls out Nonku Williams for being "desperate" for love

Peeps dragged Nonku for dating a convicted sex offender. They claimed she was risking the safety of her children.

@LiseboMofokeng said:

"Oh my goodness! Also did the producers not know this?"

@Mmatapa_anita commented:

"I have no idea but this is scary."

@BulelwaStemper wrote:

"This is Slee’s concern but they’re labelling her a hater. I’m sure this is why she’s against the kids meeting him and that relationship altogether."

@chuluma_T said:

"Even Nonku's friend doesn't approve, you can just see that!!!"

@thembi_theshy commented:

"Nonku must be very desperate for love. His eyes say a lot."

@SiyamthandaMk18 wrote:

"I knew there was something off about that guy, bruh."

@Nturee09 added:

"That guy screamed jailbird from a mile away! We'd do anything for money, even risk the safety of our kids."

