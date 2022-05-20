Bonang Matheba's well-loved alcohol brand , House of BNG , was in the headlines after it came out that the star presenter is not its complete owner

, , Bonang Matheba has finally spoken out, giving some information about what went wrong with House of BNG and her former agency , CSA Global

, The legendary presenter talks about the valuable lessons she has now learnt in business about trust and how to be more careful in future

Bonang Matheba is the creator of House of BNG, and despite legal issues about its ownership, the socialite still refers to the brand as her "baby".

South Africa's favourite presenter, Bonang Matheba, came out with an alcoholic drink that perfectly matches her personality: bubbly, fun and luxurious.

Bonang reveals details about House of BNG ownership and exposes Davin Phillips for stealing her brand. Image: Getty Images/ Oupa Bopape

Bonang Matheba accused CSA Global's Davin Phillip of taking House of BNG

House of BNG was marketed as being owned by Bonang. Later, she was forced out of being a shareholder by her now-former agency, CSA Global.

Bonang felt betrayed, specifically by Davin Phillips, executive of CSA Global. According to ZAlebs, she refers to the executive director of CSA as a "monster" in a now-deleted tweet.

The agency has responded to Bonang's allegations that they illegally shoved her out of House Of BNG. According to ZAlebs, CSA Global said Bonang is only entitled to royalties of products sold. In return, she does not have to take any risks running the business. CSA Global said :

"Ms. Matheba is fully aware that her earning rights shall continue for so long as earnings on such intellectual property are being received."

Bonang announced that she could not go into much detail but said she is fighting "a huge legal battle" for House of BNG. The TV star describes House of BNG as her "heart and soul".

Bonang Matheba's fans continue to support House of BNG

The media personality assures supporters of the brand that she will be able to explain the details in future. Bonang says:

"It’s a lesson I learned and it’s a mistake that anyone can make and because we trust people, we end up in complicated situations”

Fans of the brand will be happy to know Bonang is not giving up BNG.

Bonang's supporters are fully behind her.

@brewedgoods also wrote:

"All the girls support House of BNG because of Bonang. I’m sorry but if she says we must leave it, we will follow suit."

@thepicklejuice added:

"There is no House of BNG without Bonang... Davin must as well say bye bye"

