TV personality Bonang Matheba joined the commentary on Kenny Kunene's appointment as Acting Mayor of Johannesburg

Matheba playfully poked fun at Kunene's past as a blesser and club owner, suggesting the re-opening of his former club ZAR

Netizens joined in on the conversation, recalling the memorable parties and fun times at ZAR

Bonang Matheba hilariously roasted Kenny Kunene over his mayoral appointment. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, the appointment of Kenny Kunene as the Acting Mayor of the City of Johannesburg has garnered attention from various quarters. One notable voice chiming in on the matter is the renowned South African TV personality, Bonang Matheba, who couldn't resist poking fun at Kunene's latest endeavour.

Bonang Matheba added humour to Kunene's mayoral appointment

Amidst the ongoing political drama surrounding the mayoral position, it was reported that Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene would temporarily assume the mayoral responsibilities while Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was away on official business. It was during this time that Matheba seized the opportunity to share her witty commentary.

Known for her unapologetic and often humourous remarks, Bonang Matheba playfully recalled Kenny Kunene's controversial past, highlighting his days as a blesser and club owner.

Matheba wrote:

"I hope they re-open ZAR. I bought a new dress."

Netizens recalled the vibrant days of ZAR Lounge in response to Matheba's comment

The comment had South African netizens in stitches, with some recalling Kenny's extravagant parties.

@Vusi_TheBoss said:

"Listen. The Sushi Wednesday Nights were the best. (If you know, you know) "

@Fizicss said:

" if it’s not too much to ask for."

@par_excellence1 quoted tweeted:

" yeyi that place was "

@2meleng commented:

"No ways, Zar was it man "

@Black_Doltjie said:

"Yhu ne go le monate kwale"

@Kabzinkabzz_sa said:

""

