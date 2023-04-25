Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad has stepped down as the City of Johannesburg after a short stint in office

Amad's resignation comes after he was due to face a motion of confidence after announcing that he secured a loan of R9.5 billion

Johannesburg residents are not happy about another mayor leaving office, with some saying Amad achieved nothing while he was mayor

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg residents are without a mayor once again. This comes after Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad resigned close to three months after his appointment.

The City of Joburg is mayor-less after Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad resigned on Monday night. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Amad's resignation was announced a day before a motion of no confidence table against him was due to be debated in council.

The announcement was made by African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial leader Lesufi Panayaza on Monday, 24 April.

Thapelo Amad says his resignation is for the greater good

Speaking to EWN, Amad stated his swift exit was unrelated to the public outcry against him.

The former Joburg mayor added that his resignation was for a more significant cause and not about him. He said his career is not over, and he is still part of the coalition.

Amad had been under public scrutiny after stating in a television interview that he had secured a loan of R9.5 billion from an unnamed private company to improve service delivery.

The announcement surprised coalition partners and opposition parties, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie stating that they may have "backed the wrong horse," reported News24.

Democratic Alliance says Thapelo Amad's resignation can be pinned on Gayton McKenzie

The Democratic Alliance is convinced that Amad was pushed out because the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other coalition parties are marching to the beat of McKenzie's drum.

DA in Gauteng stated that Amad was forced to resign because the PA refused to support in a motion of no confidence, reports eNCA.

The DA added that they would no longer consider working with the PA as a coalition partner because the party can drop them at any time, as they have demonstrated.

"That is why we decided over the weekend that we will not be working in a coalition where the PA is present because they can drop us at any time. You can see, last Wednesday he [McKenzie] was with us, today he is with the ANC," said the DA.

South Africans react to Thapelo Amad resigning as Joburg mayor

@GarthPo13111747 said:

"So one blunder has forced this man out of a job. He never stole anything, never really given a chance to make a difference, and hasn't lied about his qualifications. Question: How much did he get paid to throw in the towel?"

@sandilevezie said:

"That Morning Live interview cost this guy his job."

@ferialhaffajee said:

"Eish! Joburg’s mayor Thapelo Amad lasted 87 days in office - we are to get a fifth change of mayor since 2021. Comment: coalitions are Frankensteins in Gauteng’s cities. Poor us who live here."

@Koena_Mashala said:

"I think it would be stupid of us to think coalition government works. What we see in Tshwane and Joburg every other week shows how these people are always out to get each other instead of delivering service to the people. Thapelo Amad has resigned‍♂️"

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie explains why he ditched DA-led coalition in city of Johannesburg

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Democratic Alliance (DA) partnership was short-lived, and PA leader Gayton McKenzie has revealed why.

Last week, the PA decided to go against the DA's plan to save former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse from being voted out after she faced three motions of no confidence.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, McKenzie explained that the DA rejected the PA's suggestion of a new power-sharing deal. McKenzie explained that the DA's rejection reminded him of a time his father was disrespected.

Source: Briefly News