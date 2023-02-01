Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has given the rundown on what led to the falling out of the Democratic Alliance coalition

McKenzie explained that former mayor Mpho Phalatse's job could have been saved if the DA had given in to their demands

ActionSA also slammed the DA for not accommodating the PA and handing the City of Joburg to the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Democratic Alliance (DA) partnership was short-lived, and PA leader Gayton McKenzie has revealed why.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says the DA refused the PA's offer to oversee certain portfolios in the City of Johannesburg. Images: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Last week, the PA decided to go against the DA's plan to save former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse from being voted out after she was faced with three motions of no confidence.

Gayton McKenzie says the PA felt disrespected by the DA

Speaking to TimesLIVE, McKenzie explained that the DA rejected the PA's suggestion of a new power-sharing deal. McKenzie explained that the DA's rejection reminded him of a time his father was disrespected.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He explained that the DA refused their proposal to oversee certain portfolios because the DA feared that the PA might steal.

“I am the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, I am entrusted to get the best deal for our future plans and voters. My mandate by our members was never to stay with the DA and endure baaskap mentality," said McKenzie.

ActionSA blames DA for Joburg coalition collapse

ActionSA has also hopped on the blame train and says the DA needs to take accountability for handing the City of Joburg back to the ANC.

According to SowetanLIVE, the DA blamed ActionSA and the PA for the ousting of Phalatse, who was replaced by Al-Jamah's Thapelo Amad. The DA also accused ActionSA of trying to seize power and pushing for its own mayor by working with the IFP and FF+.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont blamed the DA's hardline negotiations for the collapse in the metro. Beaumont explained that the PA should have been accommodated at all costs because they are kingmakers in the City of Joburg.

Beaumont added that ActionSA was willing to give two of the three portfolios it oversaw to keep the coalition intact, but the DA refused the offer.

Panyaza Lesufi urges new Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad to focus on service delivery, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged newly-elected Mayor of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad to focus on delivering quality services to residents of the city.

He congratulated Amad on his role at a media briefing and said he must ignore criticism from people with agendas.

"On behalf of these coalition teams, on behalf of all these political parties, you are one of us, count on our support and we will never abandon you. We want to congratulate you, this is your city."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News