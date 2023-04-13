Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie tried to set the record straight about his relationship with billionaire Rob Hersov

McKenzie was recently accused of reporting to Hersov after Herman Mashaba shared a video of the billionaire praising the ActionSA leader after speaking to McKenzie

Despite clearing the air, many South Africans are still convinced that McKenzie and Mashaba report back to Hersov

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has come out to address allegations that billionaire businessman Rob Hersov funds his political organisation.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says he denied Rob Hersov's offer to fund his political organisation. Images: David M. Benett & Gayton McKenzie/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says Rob Hersov is a good friend

McKenzie was recently accused of reporting to the billionaire after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba shared a video of Hersov praising him.

In the video, Hersov calls Mashaba a rockstar because he had just spoken to McKenzie, who filled him in about the ActionSA leader. It is unclear what the conversation was about, but Hersov was clearly impressed with Mashaba.

"Herman Mashaba, Rob Hersov over here, I am very proud of you. I want to thank you, you are a rockstar. Gayton called me this morning, I know what's happening, I know what's happened," said Hersov.

The mention of McKenzie's name drew a lot of comments and speculation about the nature of his relationship with Hersov.

In response to the accusations that he reports to Hersov, McKenzie clarified that they are good friends. The PA leader added that he does not report to Hersov and only reports to the people who voted for him, reports TimesLIVE.

Gayton McKenzie says Rob Hersov does not fund the Patriotic Alliance

Hersov's video had many people speculating that he could be funding the PA, but McKenzie clarified that he does not need the billionaire's money.

Speaking to BiZNews, McKenzie stated that people find it hard to believe that he and Hersov are just friends and that he is not a Patriotic Alliance funder. He added that he turned Hersov's offer to donate money to the party down.

“Those people think, particularly in our communities, when you are friends with a guy like Hersov, that he is the funder. They cannot fathom the fact that you can just be friends with a wealthy person. I've seen that [and] I've been accused of that. I've got my own money,” said McKenzie.

South Africans unconvinced that Gayton McKenzie does not report to Rob Hersov

@KatlegoKatlegoo said:

"Ke gore, there's no one who is not captured in politics, you're all under the arm of a puppet master."

@NgwenyaNhla said:

"Gayton, the way that Rob said you called him, had a very LOUD undertone, 'Gayton, is my laaitie.' You can either huff and puff at everyone on here, or you can go tell him to be careful how he speaks about you. What shall it be? The entire thing was condescending."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"What are you, Michael and Herman up to? You are a sellout of note, McKenzie."

@BraSimEFF said:

"Wena you went to prison for nothing, you are lying. Rob Hersov just confirmed you and Mashaba are reporting to him. Why lying you are reporting to your voters? You are reporting lies to your voters, you will never tell them about your white boss Rob Hersov."

@tdo_ka_Ndaba said:

"What does he mean when he says, 'Gayton called me this morning... I know what is happening, and I'm not saying a word'?"

RuleShane said:

"Lies...You never had an imbizo with your voters regarding your relationship with the ANC. You voted with them. That makes you part and parcel of the non-service delivery issues."

@Maldaka said:

"Rob is not your friend, deep down you know it. What do you have in common?"

