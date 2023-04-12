Prince Kaybee revealed why he would never work with Black Coffee after their heated Twitter feud

The Banomoya hitmaker said that while he and the Grammy Award winner have nothing in common, he still admires him as an artist

This comes after Black Coffee addressed his feud with Prince Kaybee on his explosive Podcast and Chill appearance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It has been confirmed that Mzansi will never hear a song collaboration between Prince Kaybee and DJ Black Coffee. Following their feud, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker is adamant that he wants nothing to do with the Grammy Award winner.

Prince Kaybee revealed on 'Podcast and Chill' that he would never work with DJ Black Coffee. Image: @realblackcoffee and @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee have been beefing since 2020.

Black Coffee appeared on Podcast and Chill three years after their feud and addressed the issue. The We Dance Again hitmaker said the feud began when Prince Kaybee was at the top of his career and felt arrogant enough to engage in a heated Twitter war with him.

Prince Kaybee confirms he will never work with Black Coffee

Mzansi has been curious about Kaybee's potential song collaborations after he ended his contract with Universal Music.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, the questions about his future music plans were raised again when he addressed his beef with Black Coffee. MacG and Sol wondered if the musicians would bury the hatchet and work together. However, Prince said he does not intend to work with Black Coffee.

"I don't think I would be able to learn anything from him now or associate myself with him in any issue moving forward, and there's no need. We can both coexist in our own different spaces.”

Check out the full Podcast and Chill episode below:

Prince Kaybee gives Black Coffee his flowers despite beefing

Prince Kaybee has always been candid about his feelings towards the internationally renowned DJ. On the YouTube podcast Everything Music, he previously stated that there is a clear line between respect and recognition.

He hinted that he would always praise the DJ for his contributions to South African music but needed to earn his respect.

The Banomoya hitmaker kept his word as he revealed on Podcast and Chill that his feud with Black Coffee isn't because he's envious of the DJ's achievements.

“I really love the brand. I love what he has achieved He is someone that has always inspired me."

Prince Kaybee hints at song collab with Heavy K after leaving Universal Music, SA excited: "Make it happen"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee couldn't wait to return to the music game after he cut ties with Universal Music.

The DJ planned which talented artists to feature in his impeccable catalogue, and Heavy K was at the top of his list.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee expressed his desire to work with Heavy K. The tweet had many Mzansi people jumping for joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News