SETE hitmaker K.O revealed that he collaborated with AKA before his assassination, but the tracks were never released

The Company rapper was assassinated on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road, but his last album, Mass Country , was released anyway

K.O stated on Twitter that he is waiting for Mass Country to take over streaming services as planned before releasing the fire song collaborations with AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

K.O revealed that he worked on fire songs with rapper AKA before he was tragically murdered.

K.O wants AKA's fans to continue streaming 'Mass Country' while he's still planning when to drop his last song collaborations with Supa Mega. Image: @mrcashtime and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA was assassinated on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road, leaving his family and the entire country devastated as he was one of South Africa's most sought-after talents.

Keeping with his hardworking spirit, his family decided to release his last album, Mass Country, which he worked on before he was murdered. However, it appears that Supa Mega worked on more unreleased tracks during his final moments on Earth.

K.O plans to drop his unreleased collaborative tracks with AKA

Taking to Twitter, famous tweep @Am_Blujay, who once spotted AKA and K.O hard at work in the studio, asked the SETE rapper if he had ever considered dropping the tracks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Hello @MrCashtime, you posted a video of you and Supa Mega in the studio recording a track, when are you dropping the joint? I know it's fire."

K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, responded to the tweep by saying that he and AKA do have unreleased tracks, but he would only drop them after Mass Country has broken all records.

AKA's fans excited about collab songs with K.O

Supa Mega's fans seem to have forgiven K.O after he threatened them with lawsuits after they accused his brother of being involved in the late rapper's murder.

According to ZAlebs, the Caracara hitmaker's brother was AKA's road manager and was present at the time of the assassination. Siya was one of the people accused of plotting the death of the Mass Country rapper, and K.O defended him, sparking a feud between him and the Megacy.

However, it appears that the beef has been squashed because AKA's fans couldn't keep calm after K.O said he would consider releasing his song collabs with their fave.

@mr_march10 said:

"Please give us a mixtape or EP. Y'all were cooking a lot of heat."

@RapApprecite shared:

"I can’t wait to hear that verse."

@DirectionRapper posted:

"I like the true spirit ❤❤"

@topking03 replied:

"Say no more."

@Luie_Bee commented:

"Artists be like “When the time is right”, and you wait for another 10 years."

@IamthabangK added:

"Real friends."

Sjava reveals Mass Country was supposed to be collab between him and Supa Mega

In similar news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album Mass Country was supposed to be a collaboration between him and Sjava.

Mass Country producer Zadok revealed the initial plan for AKA's last album was for Supa Mega to release it as a collaborative album with Sjava.

Sjava, who is no stranger to collaborative albums as he is gearing up for a new project called Inkabi Zezwe with Big Zulu, confirmed in a tweet that what Zidok said was true.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News