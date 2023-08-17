The broadcast of the Miss South Africa event has reportedly broken records after raking in more than one million viewers

The event reportedly started with over 600 000 viewers but many people across South Africa tuned in as the event progressed

The Miss South Africa event was hosted by one of Mzansi's most popular media personalities Bonang Matheba and produced by actress Relebonile Mabotja

The Miss South Africa event which saw the crowning of Natasha Joubert as Miss SA 2023 made history by breaking viewership history.

The Miss SA 2023 broadcast reportedly had more than one million people tuned in. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Miss SA event hosted by Bonang makes history

The Miss South Africa event which took place on Sunday 13 August is still charting trends on social media. Not only are people talking about Natasha Joubert's crowning as Miss SA 2023 but how the broadcast broke SABC 3 records.

According to a Twitter post shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the event which was hosted by Bonang Matheba and executive produced by Relebongile Mabotja had more than one million South Africans tuned in.

This massive viewership was the first for the channel since the Bafana Bafana vs the Black Stars of Ghana World Cup qualifier match in September 2021. The post read:

"The broadcast of the Miss SA ceremony on Sunday, hosted by Bonang and executive produced by Relebogile Mabotja started with 641K viewers at 18h30 and rapidly gained more eyeballs, clocking more than 1,08 Million by 21h00 — a 10% audience share. This is double what S3’s top-rated programme currently pulls.

"It is also the first time S3 pulls over a million viewers since September 2021 with the Qatar2022 Bafana Bafana v Ghana qualifier match pulling 1,03 Million at the time."

Mzansi react to Miss SA event's success

Social media users couldn't help but give a standing ovation to Relebongile Mabotja and her team for putting together a successful event. Bonang Matheba also got her flowers for her unmatched hosting skills.

@odedanilo wrote:

"Bonang Matheba STILL pulling these numbers after so many years in her career is the definition of excellence meets hard work meets Talent. I’m such a fan. Look at youuu! @Bonang ⚡️"

@DonaldMakhasane added:

"Would have been way more than that if there was no loadshedding."

@JohannesNdlang1 added:

"They tried to sideline her for years they weren't successful, you can't buy class and experience."

