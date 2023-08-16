Zozibini Tunzi raised eyebrows when she removed the Miss South Africa title from her Instagram bio

The former Miss Universe title holder even unfollowed them on social media, raising speculations of drama behind the scenes

Viewers grew concerned when she did not pitch for the pageant, as she, Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt were slated to host

Zozibini Tunzi's recent actions have fueled the fire regarding the 'beef' between her and the Miss South Africa organisation.

Zozibini Tunzi was one of the hosts for the Sunday night event, but concerned viewers duly noted her absence. Image: @zozitunzi

Trouble in paradise between Zozibini and Miss South Africa?

As if Zozibini Tunzi's absence from the crown chasers event on Sunday, 13 August, was not loud enough, her social media behaviour fueled the fire.

Observant social media users noticed that Zozibini even removed the Miss South Africa title from her Instagram biography.

If that was not enough, Zozibini even unfollowed the pageant on the platform.

A Twitter user @JohnsonAwalle shared a screenshot of Zozi's new bio.

Zozibini was excluded from the Miss SA finale poster despite being included in one a few weeks back

One fan raised this with the popular Instagram gossip blog Maphephandaba, which further escalated things.

On their IG stories, the organisation had the previous Miss SA winners and not Zozibini Tunzi.

According to ZiMoja, one of the things that started the drama was the stylist being asked to invoice Zozi, whereas the Miss SA organisation hired them.

Netizens weigh in on the drama

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"Apparently, it's about dresses, Miss SA "allegedly" refused to dress her for Sunday. and they turned her down last minute, but it's deeper than that I feel like it was a buildup."

@_ilovesino said:

"Don't know what happened, but the organization is the one who is at fault."

@perbbles.ama said:

"Whatever happened, they were wrong."

@magadi_m said:

"Open that link, they put the poor girl in debts, after all the runaround."

The Democratic Alliance sparks debate after congratulating Natasha Joubert for winning Miss SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, the DA received backlash after it congratulated Natasha on her win.

Many argued that the party never congratulated Zozibini Tunzi when she won in 2019.

