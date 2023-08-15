Dr Musa Mthombeni shared his thoughts on Natasha Joubert winning the Miss South Africa pageant over the past weekend

The media personality and radiologist who is married to Liesl Laurie Mthombeni said he was rooting for Nande to win the contest

Although Dr Musa feels Nande should have won the crown, he also joked about having his own Miss South Africa

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni has joined the long list of South Africans who were not happy about Natasha Joubert winning the Miss SA 2023 crown.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared his thoughts on Natasha Joubert winning Miss SA. Image: @drmusamthombeni and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Dr Musa Mthombeni comments on Natasha Joubert winning Miss SA

South Africans on social media have been dishing mixed reactions after Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023. The beautiful model was crowned at a glamorous event on Sunday 13 August. The event was attended by most of SA's top celebs and media organisations, like Briefly News.

Speaking soon after Natasha Joubert's crowning, Dr Musa Mthombeni said everything felt like a heist because Nande should have won the crown. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Nande won it for me! That’s all that matter. Proper CIT HEIST THIS ONE!"

Speaking in a now-viral TikTok video, the former YoTV presenter joked about how he is happy he has his own Miss SA. For those who do not know, Dr Musa is happily married to Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie Mthombeni.

Dr Musa's post about Miss SA gets reactions

Some social media users seemed to echo the same sentiments as Dr Musa. Many felt Nande was the right candidate for the crown.

@NoduNgalo said:

"Nande applied pressure. If she enters again that'll be for the 3rd time! How exhausting..."

@BlosoNketsi commented:

"She was robbed."

@Aphiwe90140195 added:

"I agree. She's my Miss SA."

@grey999718974 wrote:

"Melissa had the best answer in the top 5! Nande had the best answer in the top 3! Both were sacrificed for Natasha."

Bonang Matheba's top 3 iconic Miss SA extravagant looks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of Bonang Matheba's most notable interests is fashion, as she has always been a lover of nice things. The media personality always looks her best on stage and red carpets such as Miss SA.

Bonang Matheba's supporters are always guaranteed an extravagant yet elegant look whenever she hosts or attends Miss SA. Briefly News has put together a list of some of the best looks that Bonang Matheba has shown off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News