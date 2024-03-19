The new Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga, was recently caught up in a mistaken identity case and wrongfully arrested

This after his predecessor, Xolani Khumalo, was reportedly charged with attempted murder

Mzansi is convinced that the cops were in cahoots with drug lords and were simply sending a message to Maphanga

The new ‘Sizok’thola’ host, Xolani Maphanga, was mistaken for Xolani Khumalo and arrested by police. Images: Instagram/ xolani_maphanga and Gettyimages, FOTOKITA

It was a bad day to be a Sizok'thola presenter named Xolani after the show's new host was wrongfully arrested. This was after allegations that the show's original presenter, Xolani Khumalo, was caught up in an attempted murder case.

How did Xolani Maphanga get mistakenly arrested?

Xolani Maphanga, the new host of the popular drug-busting show, Sizok'thola, is said to have been mistakenly arrested by cops looking for his predecessor, Xolani Khumalo.

Briefly News reported that Khumalo faced now-dropped charges of attempted murder after allegedly chasing down a Tembisa man and shooting him in the arm. All while still waiting for his next court appearance for a 2023 murder.

Well, as it turns out, after opening a case with the police, the victim mistakenly led the po-po to Maphanga, who was arrested and interrogated about the alleged crime.

It's said that the Sizok'thola host was later released after cops realised that he was the wrong man. Moreover, Eyewitness News revealed that Maphanga was disappointed that Khumalo had not reached out to him.

Mzansi reacts to Sizok'thola host mixup

Netizens are convinced now more than ever that there are forces at play making the Sizok'thola presenters' lives a living nightmare:

BhutMalumNqesta said:

"Drug lords are working overtime using the police and the judiciary."

OJay92122825 wrote:

"Nah, we've always warned you that police and politicians run the drug business."

ObserveMr claimed:

"The ANC government doesn't want their nyaope money-making empire gone."

Bukeka20204195 posted:

"They wanted to arrest him. SAPS are in drug lords' payroll; I'm not surprised."

Xolani Khumalo makes massive drug bust

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the details behind Xolani Khumalo's alleged drug raid in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

The famous drug-buster is said to have captured several traffickers responsible for the scourge of nyaope in the community.

