Xolani Khumalo is said to have made a major drug bust in his new show, Slyza Tsotsi

The former Sizok'thola presenter and his team reportedly busted several foreign nationals involved in a Bela-Bela drug ring

Mzansi sang Xolani's praises, all while throwing shade at the local law enforcement for sleeping on the job

Xolani Khumalo and his team from 'Slyza Tsotsi' are said to have busted several drug lords. Images: Facebook/ Xolani Khumalo and Instagram/ xolanikhumalofoundation

Source: UGC

Xolani Khumalo and his drug-busting team allegedly hit the motherload in Bela-Bela. The famous drug buster and former presenter of Sizok'thola reportedly apprehended several drug traffickers operating in the Nigerian and Somalian networks.

Xolani Khumalo's new show makes huge bust

Xolani Khumalo may have left Moja Love, but he has not stopped cleaning the streets of substances. The former Sizok'thola presenter is a drug lord's worst nightmare and is said to have made a huge bust.

Having recently launched his new show, Slyza Tsotsi, while still awaiting his trial, Khumalo reportedly took to Bela-Bela in Limpopo to apprehend several drug traffickers. The town is known to be infested by one of the country's most notorious substances - nyaope.

As reported by News Panther, Khumalo and his team launched an operation on Saturday, 9 March 2024, that resulted in the arrest of six foreign nationals, including a notorious kingpin named Pikini.

Pikini is also said to have evaded arrest on numerous occasions, until recently.

Mzansi reacts to Xolani Khumalo's drug bust

Netizens are impressed by Xolani's resilience and sang his praises for his commitment to cleaning the streets:

nngandu1980 was impressed:

"Impressive! This guy deserves a medal of honour. The government need to fund all his work."

NomazaRasmeni praised the team:

"Excellent job by Xolani and his team. We are 100% with you. Thank you!"

LittlebigmanSA1 hoped:

"I'm just praying that homeboy is safe and never gets hurt in type of way."

Meanwhile, other netizens threw shade at the government for failing to keep the streets drug-free:

Clement_T1 asked:

"This baffles me every time. If Xolani, with limited resources, can track and find such culprits, what is our intelligence doing?"

AgriGrowthBuzz suggested:

"Our law enforcement institutions need to work with such guys."

DaddyWaTsholo threw shade at Julius Malema:

"Dear, Julius Malema. I am sure they are framing your Nigerian friends, neh? I mean, they are just here to work and don't sell, right?"

New Sizok'thola host reportedly threatened by drug lord

In more drug-busting updates, Briefly News shared the details involving the new Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga's alleged threats on his life.

The presenter is said to have hitmen after him after discovering a drug lab run by a Russian drug lord.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News