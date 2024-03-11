Mzansi remembered Costa Titch on the first anniversary of his death

The singer/ dancer passed away from a seizure and left fans and his loved ones reeling from his passing

Netizens paid tribute to the fallen star, with some still traumatised by his sudden death

Fans honoured Costa Titch with heartfelt tributes on his first deathiversary. Images: costatitch

Mzansi remembered Costa Titch on the anniversary of his passing. The late singer/ dancer was honoured with heartfelt tributes by his supporters, who are still in disbelief at his passing.

Costa Titch remembered on first deathiversary

It's been a year since the fans and the South African music fraternity lost one of its bright stars, and Mzansi continues to mourn his death.

Costantinos "Costa Titch" Tsobanoglou tragically passed away on Saturday night, 11 March 2023, from an apparent epileptic seizure while performing at the Ultra Music Festival.

At just 27 years old, the rapper/ dancer was a huge trailblazer in the music industry. His single, Big Flexa, was a significant success and has garnered millions of streams since its release.

On the first anniversary of his death, Twitter (X) user MDN News led the conversation as fans remembered the fallen star:

Mzansi pays tribute to Costa Titch

Netizens gathered to pay tribute to the big flexa, with others still traumatised by his death:

Yolophonik said:

"His death did a number on me mentally. Hope he’s resting well."

Ihhashi_Turkei was traumatised:

"I’m still traumatised from his last moments."

Penelope_Makala recalled:

"He just collapsed on stage, and that was it. We're always reminded of how short life is. May he continue to rest in peace."

KingNema_Jnr said:

"Eish. May he continue to rest in peace."

BlackParamour wrote:

"Still traumatised by how he died. May his soul rest in peace."

sihle_ted posted:

"Rest easy, king."

