Mzansi continued to celebrate the life of the late artist Costa Titch, who died almost a year ago

The young star passed during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a video of the late rapper and dancer performing on stage

Costa Titch's death shook many netizens. Mzansi continues to commemorate the passing of the late star, who met his untimely death at the age of 27.

SA remembers Costa Titch

It has been almost a year since the Big Flexa died on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in 2023. The star became a household name since his rise to the spotlight in 2019.

Many netizens remembered Costa after almost a year since he passed away. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the late rapper and dancer giving his best performance as always on stage, and they captioned the video:

"Remembering Costa Titch."

See the post below:

SA continues to pay tribute to the late star

See some of the comments below:

@CumShot_007 wrote:

"Gone too soon continue resting easy Costa."

@Lethabo4991 tweeted:

"Continue resting man."

@miss_machika said:

"What a talent, may he continue resting in peace."

@charismaMissP shared:

"I loved this guy."

@Aria4991 commented:

"The boy was very talented."

@joyBongie responded:

"Eix shame man."

@The_Hawks_10111 replied:

"Eish mara Somizi and his Redroom agents from Revonia Sandton are finishing our artists."

Big Flexa's mother will not rest until she gets justice for him

According to The South African, Lara Langeveld was still waiting to receive the toxicology reports. She said that conducting her private toxicology was impossible because Costa had been cremated.

She also debunked claims that Costa suffered from a seizure and has a history of being epileptic.

"I can tell you for a fact he never had a seizure...He never suffered from epilepsy, and we would like to know who told the media that he did.”

Lara pleads with the National Health Laboratory Service to finalise Costa's toxicology report

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lara shared a heartbreaking post asking the National Health Laboratory Service to speed up the process of getting back the toxicology report.

Mzansi offered to start a GoFundMe page to help Lara get help from international parties.

