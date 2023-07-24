Lara Langeveld has opened up about the death of her son, Costa Titch, saying she is still searching for answers

The distraught mother highly suspects that someone hurt her son, and she will not rest until she gets to the bottom of things

Costa Titch was rumoured to be epileptic, and dissecting from the video, many thought he had a seizure, but Lara said that is not the case

Lara Langeveld is actively searching for her son, Costa Titch's real cause of death and is torn over the suspicion that someone badly hurt him. The Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed on stage during his performance at Ultra Music Festival, Johannesburg.

Costa Titch’s mother, Lara Langeveld, is torn and said her son asking for help in that viral clip will forever haunt her. Image: @costatitch

Big Flexa's mother will not rest until she gets justice for him, expresses heartbreak over the delayed toxicology report

According to The South African, Lara Langeveld is still waiting to receive the toxicology reports.

She said that getting her own private toxicology conducted is impossible because Costa had been cremated.

She also debunked claims that Costa suffered from a seizure and has a history of being epileptic.

“I can tell you for a fact he never had a seizure...He never suffered from epilepsy, and we would like to know who told the media that he did.”

Lara accepts her son's passing, but is still puzzled at the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing

The mother of the late Amapiano singer and dancer told the news publication that her son asking for help will forever scar her.

Lara's bid to get justice for her son will not end as she also suspects that someone might have hurt him.

“I highly suspect someone hurt my son as he was not on chronic medication, and he was healthy.”

Lara pleads with the National Health Laboratory Service to finalise Costa's toxicology report

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lara shared a heartbreaking post asking the National Health Laboratory Service to speed up the process of getting back the toxicology report.

