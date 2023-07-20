Former Generations actor, Palesa Madisakwane has opened up about the challenges of being an actor

She mostly blames age for being a deciding factor in performers staying relevant

Madisakwane advises artists in the acting industry not to put their eggs in one basket and is investing herself in multiple streams of income

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

News anchor Palesa Madisakwane has shared how difficult life can be as an actress.

Palesa Madisakwane has started working regular, office jobs. Images: @palesamad

Source: Instagram

Palesa bids goodbye to TV to pursue a 9 to 5

The TV host and presenter, who shares a baby with choreographer Somizi Mhlongo has left TV jobs and found a regular job to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She is now busy with theatre, community work and project management with businessman Themba Lukhele.

She is seen in some of these projects with her daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, like in this post:

Palesa says acting is not a guaranteed financial career

Speaking to ZiMoja, she opened up on how she aims to always have something to fall back on because the entertainment industry has an awkward salary cycle:

"You will get five calls and shoot 14 episodes in one day but you will get paid for one day."

She added that being a freelance contractor doesn't come with benefits, so one cant plan for the future.

"This is why you hear stories of celebs being down and out or dying paupers, it's tough in this industry."

New talent is born every day in the entertainment industry

The media personality said what makes things more difficult for veteran actors is the issue of age and new looks coming into the industry:

"People want to see these young fresh faces. It is important for us to have some to fall back on."

Palesa Madisakwana gets injured in a car crash

In another Briefly News report, the now-defunct ANN7 news reader survived a motor accident when a drunk driver crashed into her car while her then 9-year-old daughter slept in the back seat.

She had to get 20 stitches on her forehead, which her baby daddy, Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo paid for her reconstructive surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News