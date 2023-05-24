Costa Titchs's mom used her son's Instagram page to share that she has been struggling to get toxicology tests done by the National Health Laboratory Services

The Big Flexa hitmaker died on 11 March 2023 after collapsing at the Ultra Music Festival, and his mom seems to believe he was poisoned

Mzansi people shared advice and comforted Costa Titch's mom after reading her latest heartbreaking post

Costa Titch's mom is still looking for answers about the cause of her son's death.

Costa Titch's mom says the National Health Laboratory Services will take too long to complete toxicology tests. Image: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

On 23 May, the grieving mother took to the Goat hitmaker's official Instagram account and posted a sad post.

Costa Titch's mom blasted the National Health Laboratory Services for taking too long to finalise her son's toxicology tests. According to The Citizen, the 28-year-old died after collapsing on stage at the Ultra Music Festival on 11 March 2023.

His family's wounds are still raw, and his mother's latest Instagram message implied that she suspects Costa Titch's death was not natural. She wrote:

"The National Health Laboratory Services can take months or even years to finalise toxicology tests. This means I am not the only mother in South Africa that has to wait for answers. It also means if anyone did poison my son, they could get away with murder. I’m pleading for help to get answers as even the police cannot do anything without these medical results."

Check out the post below:

Mzansi comforts Costa Titch's mom after breaking her silence

Costa Titch's fans flooded the comments sending love and light to their fave's mom. Other Mzansi people shared helpful advice on how to deal with the National Health Laboratory Services issue.

@tboy_settembrini said:

"Can we start a gofundme page to raise money so we can do the test privately? I’d donate and would love to help."

@belindabantham shared:

"Mama Costa, can’t you get all these tests done privately? Imagine waiting for years just to get closure. Love and light to you ❤️"

@dee_daniels23 posted:

"Ask for international help."

@kingnandi replied:

"I'm tired of this country’s laws that work for no one but the “authorities”! We will fight for justice till the end."

@nikiwe_gqom_queen commented:

"This man was so so talented. This is heartbreaking."

@kellygolding_ also said:

"This makes me so mad and scared at the same time. I pray that justice will be served."

@ele.lnt added:

"We are waiting with you for justice to be done. Be strong. You are not alone."

Costa Titch's mom vows to fight for her son's justice

According to News24, this is not the first time Costa Titch's mother has broken her silence because she suspects her son was "poisoned". One month after her Titch died, she vowed to go to all lengths to find the real cause of her son's death.

"I promise you my son that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you."

Costa Titch’s seizure was allegedly triggered by flashing lights on the stage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Costa Titch's death left many South Africans at a loss for words.

According to IOL, reports suggested that the flashing lights on the stage might have triggered his seizures.

