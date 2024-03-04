The new Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Maphanga feared for his life as a Russian drug lord hired hitmen to kill them

This was after the Sizok'thola team allegedly found a drug lab and equipment used to manufacture illegal substances during their bust in Lenseria

The spokesperson of MojaLove said that they won't be intimidated to canning the show

The drug-busting TV show became popular when host Xolani Khumalo exposed crime in South Africa, and now trouble has knocked on the new presenter Xolani Maphanga's door after their recent drug bust operation.

Drug lord hires hitmen for Xolani Maphanga

Social media has been buzzing over the weekend after the X-repo presenter was announced as the new face of Sizok'thola. Recently Maphanga was said to be fearing for his life after reports shared that a Russian drug lord has hired hitmen for him and the MojaLove boss Aubrey Tau.

According to Fakazanews, this was after the Sizok'thola team allegedly found a drug lab and equipment used to manufacture illegal substances during their bust in Lenseria.

After the drug bust, the publication also reported that the MojaLove boss saw a suspicious-looking man outside his house in Johannesburg who pretended to be lost, he then took pictures of the car and the number plate, sending it to a private investigator who then found out that it was linked to to the alleged drug lord in Lanseria.

The spokesperson of the channel, Nonzwakazi Cekete, said:

"The matter is currently under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies. As a channel, we are committed to operating without succumbing to fear in the face of the devastating impact of drugs on our communities. We refuse to be intimidated, and our resolve remains strong in exposing individuals who contribute to the detriment of our nation through the distribution of drugs."

