Former Sizokhuthola host Xolani Khumalo has seemingly thrown his weight behind former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party. The star was recently pictured with Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

Former ‘Sizokuthola’ host Xolani Khumalo sparked a debate about his political allegiances. Image: @PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images and Twitter

Xolani Khumalo pictured with Zuma's daughter

Xolani Khumalo has been in the media a lot lately following his scandal at Moja Love TV. The star's fans have been calling for his return to the controversial show after being fired.

Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla headed to her social media page to share a picture alongside the star. Although she did not say much about the picture, many fans concluded that Xolani is rallying behind Jacob Zuma in the upcoming polls. She captioned the post:

"Sizokuthola …"

Mzansi weigh in on Khumalo and Zuma's picture

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on Zuma-Sambudla and Khumalo's newly formed relationship.

@NomfundoMsomi17 said:

"Xolani for Mister of Police under the leadership of MK honestly the world would be a better place."

@RamafaloMoses commented:

"Is better eventually you got a boyfriend who will keep you busy at last you'll release madness drop down "

@TlhogweN added:

"Ahhhh my man you are going to be irrelevant I'm telling by associating with politics l. Fight crime and stay away from politics."

@mazinywecanti said:

"You take pictures with people and claim that they are members of your Father's money making scheme mfm"

@TlhogweN wrote:

"Ahhhh my man you are going to be irrelevant I'm telling by associating with politics l. Fight crime and stay away from politics."

