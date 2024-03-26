Media personality Unathi Nkayi made headlines on social media once again

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Unathi claiming that Nelson Mandela is her grandfather

Many netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to Nkayi's claim and said that she was not being truthful

Unathi Nkayi claimed to be related to the late Nelson Mandela. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Unathi Nkayi has made headlines once again regarding a shocking claim that she made recently. This was after the star allegedly had a romantic relationship with Prince Kaybee.

Unathi Nkayi claims to be Nelson Mandela's grandchild

Social media has been buzzing as Thomas Msengana's ex-wife and baby mama, Unathi Nkayi, made shocking claims recently on social media. In a video posted by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula, the star claimed that the late former president of Mzansi, Nelson Mandela, was her grandfather.

Khawula posted the clip on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Unathi Nkayi reintroduces herself as she also reveals that the late Nelson Mandela was her grandfather."

Watch the video below:

SA responds to Unathi's claim

Many netizens responded to the former Idols SA judge's claim about her being related to Nelson Mandela. See some of the comments below:

@TshepoTC11 wrote:

"But, who cares."

@DeeMathakgane said:

"At this rate, even my neighbour’s dogs are related to the man."

@_mLMusa responded:

"Lol, she was also a descendant of Sarah Baartman. The delusionand clout chasing. It suits her since she doesn't have real talent."

@katzNape19 commented:

"Every xhosa person out there behaves like they sat on Mandela’s lap at some point."

@Daffodiltlou tweeted:

"Also having Nelson Mandela as a grandfather isn’t something to gloat about."

@ntombik3 replied:

"Haibo, kanjani?"

@dontevendontdo commented:

"Midlife crisis is not a good era for these entertainers."

