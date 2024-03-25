Nomzamo Mbatha's flawless beauty had many netizens talking on social media recently

A picture of the star without make-up was shared on Twitter (X) by controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Many netizens complimented her beauty, and some said that makeup was just a bonus for her

Nomzamo Mbatha's no-makeup picture went viral on Twitter. Image: @nomzamo_m

The Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha blessed her followers with a bare-faced selfie, which quickly went viral on social media.

Nomzamo Mbatha's natural beauty stuns Mzansi

The internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha made headlines once again on social media after she attended a recent Forbes Africa 2024 event and received the honour of the Women Africa Entertainer Award.

Recently, the star stunned many netizens with her flawless makeup-free images on her Instagram page, showing off her smooth bare face and captioning them:

"Happy skin. Happy life. Thanks to my fam @neutrogenasa.Whether it be work and life stress, staying out in the sun, traveling through harsh climates or even spending too much time in the pool (guilty!) I’m constantly mindful of all the ways to care for this wonderful organ I call my skin and maximizing on hydration! This life is long’oooo!"

See the post below:

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula also shared a picture of the star without makeup on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nomzamo Nxumalo shows off her face without make up."

See the post below:

Mzansi lauds Nomzamo's natural beauty

After the picture was shared on social media, many netizens complimented her flawless beauty. See some of the comments below:

@Amza_5 complimented:

"She's beautiful with or without makeup. Makeup is not a need for her, it's just a want."

@ishmaelsizwe wrote:

"She's so beautiful, makeup is just a bonus to her."

@ishmaelsizwe said:

"Ladies here's today's no makeup challenge."

@SphindileZinde1 responded:

"She's always been beautiful. Make up is a bonus to her."

@Kiarakaey commented:

"She looks so beautiful."

takkies7 mentioned:

"Your skin says it all."

chrisq.za shared:

"Sonke siyazi ukuthi unje s’dalo. Kodwa usungagcoba ke phela ngoba uzothini?"

