Movie darling Nomzamo Mbatha recently made South Africa proud on an international stage with Forbes

The Shaka iLembe actress was in the running to be recognised by Forbes Africa for her prowess in entertainment, and she was victorious

Online users were touched after seeing Nomzamo Mbatha's major achievement with Forbes Africa

Nomzamo Mbatha was the woman of the moment at a Forbes event. The stunning South African star in Coming 2 America flew her country's flag high at an event for Africa.

Nomzamo Mbatha won a 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award, and many congratulated her. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Many people were delighted after seeing the major win that Nomzamo Mbatha bagged. Fans of the actress couldn't help but rave about their fave's latest win with Forbes Africa.

Nomzamo Mbatha earns Forbes Africa accolade

Nomzamo Mbatha attended a recent Forbes Africa event and received the honour of the Women Africa Entertainer Award. She was glowing while wearing a yellow dress with her hair done cinnamon blonde and curly.

Watch the video showing the moment Nomzamo received the award from Forbes below:

SA congratulates Nomzamo Mbatha on Forbes Award

Many people were chuffed by the recognition that Nomzamo received. Online users were quick to congratulate her. Peeps raved about how well the star always represents South Africa internationally.

Read the comments below:

@Hyperloll4 was chuffed:

"Deserved, honestly."

@ChardonnayGhel said:

"This woman is simply stunning. Congratulations to her."

@Aria4991 wrote:

"Most unproblematic woman on the socials who keeps on winning quietly."

@Lethabo4991 added:

"She's a winner this one. I look up to her."

@TheRealSiyah gushed:

"So deserving! An unproblematic and hardworking human being."

@MalekTrendz applauded:

"Congrats to her."

@AndriesMbethe was pleased:

"She continues to fly the South African flag high."

Nomzamo Mbatha shares how Nomvethe inspired her

Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha recently moved Mzansi with the touching story of how retired professional football player Siyabonga Nomvethe inspired her to want more in her life.

South African social media users agreed with the award-winning actress and motivational speaker about how former football star Siyabonga Nomvethe inspired many.

Speaking in a video shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News, the star spoke about how she used to look up to Nomvethe when she was growing up in KwaMashu.

