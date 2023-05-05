Nomzamo Mbatha is one of South Africa's biggest export and has been flying the country's flag high on the international scene

The Coming 2 America star recently opened up about living in the US and making it in Hollywood ahead of the South African premiere of the film, Assasin

Nomzamo Mbatha said being part of an action film took her out of her comfort zone and gave her a new experience

Nomzamo Mbatha is making it big in the United States and we are here for the growth and success. The US-based South African actress recently opened up about life in Hollywood and her new lead role.

She said she is grateful that she is getting opportunities to work alongside some of the stars she grew up admiring.

Nomzamo Mbatha talks about working with Bruce Willis on action thriller Assasin

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Coming 2 America star said she is working on becoming a real-life example of African excellence. The actress also added that she does not take the opportunities she gets lightly and is striving to put South Africa on the global map. She said:

"I never want to be boxed as a performer. I always want to give to the people who support my journey, but also film and TV series lovers, an actor or a performer who is doing different things and trying out different things."

Nomzamo Mbatha on stepping outside her comfort zone in Assassin

Nomzamo Mbatha is always on a mission to challenge herself. According to News24, the star said she accepted the role in Assasin because she wanted to step outside her comfort zone. She added:

"I always watch sci-fi films because I just want to get into the mind of the writer, I want to get into the mind of the director, so when this opportunity came – first of all, to be a black woman leading a sci-film film and then I'm not from America – there was a lot I felt was going to be a really great challenge for me to step outside of my comfort zone."

