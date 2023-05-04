South Africa's solitary driver's licence printing machine has broken down for the second time in under 12 months

The Department of Transport said that a critical part needs to be replaced and it will take up to three weeks to repair

The department has assured that the breakdown would not affect the production of cards and encouraged the public to continue applying

JOHANNESBURG - The only driver's licence printing machine in the entire country has broken down yet again.

The Department of Transport announced the breakdown on Wednesday, 3 May, adding that the machine could take up to three weeks to repair.

Driver's licence printing machine breaks down after routine maintenance

According to the department, the machine broke down after routine maintenance that took place from 5 to 19 April. The technical breakdown requires the replacement of a critical from the manufacturer of the machine, TimesLIVE reported.

Despite the machine being offline, the Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi assured the public that the "routine maintenance" would not affect the production of driver's licence cards.

Msibi encouraged citizens to continue applying for licence cards.

2022 driver's licence machine breakdown creates backlog

A similar breakdown happened towards the end of 2022, leaving the machine offline for four weeks.

The machine had to be transported to Germany for repairs. The breakdown resulted in a severe backlog at the licencing department, EWN reported

South Africans are frustrated by driver's licence machine breakdown

Below are some comments:

@Joe_Man_Joe asked:

"How much is this machine because the whole country shouldn't rely on a single one?"

@obitseng commented:

"Borrowing from Eskom, huh, "routine maintenance'."

Katleho James said:

"This is unacceptable. I am sure there are capable South Africans/companies who can create much more effective and efficient machines."

@Ncumisa_Tatani questioned:

"Are you considering buying additional machines?"

Lionel Tsese added:

"This country is unable to keep critical spares, but drivers should have licences."

Tshepiso Nthutang General claimed:

"I renewed my driver's licence in December 2022, [still waiting] till today."

Siyabonga Nkosinathi Nene stated:

"That's what happens if a country doesn't have leaders."

South African woman waited 9 months for new driver’s licence only to see hilarious name change

Previously, Briefly News reported that it is no secret that renewing your driver’s licence in Mzansi is more complex than faking your own death.

One lady learnt this the hard way and even ended up with an entirely new surname. Her story had Mzansi laughing.

With the coronavirus, corruption, and the useless online systems that are needed to process legal documents, renewing a driver’s licence or changing any personal details on official documents is almost impossible.

